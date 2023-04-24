Vendor shot, robbed while selling ice cream in Sophia

A 33-year-old ice cream vendor of Canal #2, West Bank Demerara (WBD), was on Sunday shot and robbed while selling ice cream at ‘D’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Investigations disclosed that the victim was driving a red ice cream truck bearing registration GSS 7271 in his boss’s company, Surujpaul Dhanpaul, 53, selling ice cream.

While in Sophia, they stopped to sell ice cream to a customer when confronted by the perpetrators who rode up on an XR motorcycle.

The driver was relieved of $10,000 in cash and a Samsung Galaxy cell phone valued at $25,000. The men were then ordered out of the truck and told to lie on the road.

As the victim did so, the armed perpetrator discharged a round at him, hitting him in his left upper thigh.

Both perpetrators then returned to the motorcycle, and while making good of their escape south along the street, the armed perpetrator discharged another round in the air.

The victim was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital to seek medical attention. His condition is stable.

A 9mm spent shell was found at the scene. Several persons were questioned, but no useful information was received. Investigations are in progress.

