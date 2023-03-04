VENDORS AT ENMORE ESTATE ROAD BEING REMOVED DUE TO BREACH OF CONTRACT – NDC CHAIRMAN

Over ten vendors operating on Enmore Estate Road in East Coast Demerara have received eviction notices. This action is because these vendors are said to have violated several agreements with the Neighbourhood Democratic Council. Learn more from this Joel Vogt’s report.
