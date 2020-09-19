Vendor’s body found on roadway after celebrating 23rd birthday

-killed in ‘hit and run’ accident in front of his residence

A 23-year-old vendor was found dead on the Mon Repos Railway Embankment roadway, East Coast Demerara (ECD), a few hours after he returned to his home following his birthday celebration.

The deceased has been identified as Devanand Bansie of Mon Repos Railway Embankment, ECD.

He is believed to have been killed during a Hit and Run accident during the hours of 02:00h and 04:00h on Friday.

According to the cops, Bansie had been out celebrating his birthday and returned to his Mon Repos, ECD, home around 02:00h yesterday (Friday) but could not gain entry because his door was locked.

Around 04:00h, he was seen lying motionless on the Southern side of the Mon Repos Railway Embankment, in front of his house, with injuries about his body.

The Paramedics were summoned to the scene, they examined Bansie, and then pronounced him dead.

The vendor’s body was subsequently picked up and taken to the Lyken Funeral Parlour where it awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations are ongoing.