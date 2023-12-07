VENEZUELA ANNOUNCES SEVEN MEASURES TO ANNEX GUYANA’S ESSEQUIBO IN NEW THREATS AS BORDER ROW CONTINUES – UN SECURITY

In a defiant move against the World Court’s ruling, Venezuela introduced a new map on Tuesday, claiming the Essequibo region as part of its territory. In a late-night response to this provocative action, Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, stated that the United Nations Security Council and international partners have been informed of this development. Additionally, he announced that the Guyana Defence Force has been placed on “high alert” in light of these recent events. Shemar Alleyen’s report details Venezuela’s actions, President Ali’s response, and the heightened tensions between Guyana and Venezuela over the Essequibo region.

