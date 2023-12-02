In a landmark ruling, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) unanimously favored Guyana, approving its request for provisional measures. After reviewing Guyana’s terms for provisional measures, the court declared that Venezuela must abstain from any actions that could change the current situation, pending a final decision. This ruling is a significant development in the ongoing legal dispute between Guyana and Venezuela. Renata Burnette provides a comprehensive report on this ruling, detailing its implications and the context of this decision.
VENEZUELA MUST REFRAIN FROM TAKING ANY ACTION AGAINST ANNEXING GUYANA’S ESSEQUIBO REGION – ICJ RULES
