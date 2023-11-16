Despite ongoing border disputes between Guyana and Venezuela, Executive Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, has declared that nothing will obstruct Venezuelans from participating in the planned referendum scheduled for December 3, 2023. This referendum addresses the annexation of the Essequibo Region from Guyana’s map. Hearings on the border dispute are ongoing at the International Court of Justice based in the Netherlands. Renata Burnette has been closely following this development and will provide further details.
VENEZUELA WILL NOT CONCEDE ON UPCOMING REFERENDUM – VENEZUELA’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT
