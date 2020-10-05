Venezuelan cook found dead in pit at camp, believed to have been raped

-dredge owner, miner in police custody

A 28-year-old female cook is now dead and believed to have been sexually assaulted moments before she met her demise while two suspects are currently in police custody in relation to the crimes.

The deceased has been identified as Venezuelan national Dimas Emilia Lezama Fermin of San Felix, whose lifeless body was found floating in a pit behind the camp at ‘Big Hope’ Backdam, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

HGP Nightly News understands that one of the suspects is a dredge owner with whom the woman had been sharing a relationship with prior to her death and the other suspect is a miner.

Reports are that on Saturday around 19:30h the dredge owner allegedly left Fermin at their camp site cooking meals while he along with some of his workers ventured to the “Landing” where they commenced a drinking session at a shop there.

According to the police, the miner who is in custody, was also one of the men who the dredge owner had been consuming alcohol with,

Some two hours after their drinking spree started, the miner reportedly left the group stating that he was heading to take a bath.

A police statement noted that the body of Fermin was found floating in a pit behind their camp around 06:30h the following morning (Sunday) and a report was then made to the cops.

Investigators said that Fermin’s body was clad in a blue jersey and without any underwear while multiple marks of violence in the form of hematoma were seen about her body.

As such, based on information received, the ranks contacted and arrested the miner and the dredge owner, who both remain in police custody and are assisting with the investigation as it continues.