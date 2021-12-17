Venezuelan found dead with gunshot wounds to face and body

The body of a Venezuelan National is now in Port Kaituma for Post Mortem Examination after he was reportedly murdered in Return, Baramita, North West District on Thursday. The man whose only name has been given as ‘Dorion’ was found was lying motionless, face up with several suspected gunshot wounds to his face, chest and back and he was unresponsive.

According to reports on Thursday about 19:55hrs residents of Return, Baramita heard several loud explosions suspected to be gunshots and simultaneously heard the sound of someone screaming which caused a report to be made at Baramita Police Station via cellphone.

He was rushed to Baramita Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the medex.

This is a developing story.

