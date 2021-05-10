Venezuelan man stabbed during row with wife by step-son

A 33-year-old Venezuelan national is now hospitalized after he was stabbed by his adult step-son when the younger male overheard the now injured man arguing with his wife (suspect’s mother) at the home they share in Bent Street, Georgetown, around midnight on Sunday (yesterday).

According to a police statement, the injured man and his reputed wife had a misunderstanding which led to an argument.

The 23-year-old suspect – who lives at the said address – arrived home and overheard the row and decided to intervene.

This act reportedly resulted in a scuffle between the now injured man and his step-son which led to the older man being stabbed with a knife.

“The suspect then made good his escape in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he is admitted a patient.”

Investigations continue as the cops intensify the hunt for the suspect.