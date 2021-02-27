Venezuelan national among 4 escapees who dug hole in ground to flee lockups

Four (4) men who had been in custody at the Lethem Police Station are now on the run after digging a hole in the ground and using that to escape from lawful custody on Friday morning.

The have been identified as 36-year-old Jack King Paul of Kwatamang Village, North Rupununi; 20-year-old Clarence Rodney of Lethem Central, and Venezuelan national 26-year-old Yon Rogg Hernandez called “Jhon Roberts” and 18-year-old Xarlos Edwards Thomas – both of whom hail from Tabatinga, Lethem.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the four (4) individuals made good their escape between 00:05h and 07:00h and that it was another prisoner inside of the Lethem lockups that notified the ranks of duty about the absence of the quartet.

It was reported that a party of policemen stated that “…a metal rod measuring one (1) foot was found on the Eastern side of the lockup next to a dug hole in the ground measuring three (3) feet in width, length and depth and had an exit point. The surface of the said dug hole has a 2-inch layer of concrete with red sand beneath.”

Police ranks have intensified the hunt for the escapees and are currently combing the grounds as the investigation continues.