Venezuelan national arrested with ganja at Tuschen

Adrian Meddia, a 29-year-old Venezuelan National, was on Saturday arrested at Tuschen Squatting Area, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), with 1053.6 grams of marijuana.

Reports are that at about 23:15h, ranks acted on information received and went to the location, where they observed Meddia holding a bulky black haversack.

A rank approached the Venezuelan national and identified himself as a Policeman dressed in plain clothing, and requested to conduct a search on him.

During the search, the black haversack was opened, and two bulky parcels containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis were found.

Meddia was told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested, and escorted to the Leonora Police Station. He was placed into custody pending investigation and charges.

