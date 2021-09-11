Venezuelan National released on $60,000 bail for possession of ammunition without license and Threatening behaviour

A Venezuelan National was on Friday released on bail after answering two charges at the Georgetown Magistrate Court. Lidé Maureira of Amelia’s Ward, Linden was arrested and charged for the Possession of Ammunition without License, and Threatening Behaviour.

He appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Issacs-Marcus on Friday where the charges were read to him and he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

He was released on $50,000 and $10,000 bail for the respective charges to appear for trial at a later date.

