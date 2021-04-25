Venezuelan soldier shot twice by countrymen near Guyana/Venezuela border

–injured rank receiving medical attention in Guyanese hospital, suspects flee to Venezuela

A Venezuelan soldier is nursing a gunshot wound in a Guyanese medical facility after he was shot at Imbotero, within the vicinity of the Guyana/ Venezuela border, allegedly by two (2) of his countrymen who escaped arrest by crossing the border and entering the country of their birth.

The shooting incident took place around 14:00h on Saturday (yesterday) and involved two suspects known as “Freddy” and “Kendell.”

According to a Guyana Police Force (GPF) statement, reports are that the Venezuelan soldier and the two (2) suspects had a “previous misunderstanding” which resulted in an altercation on Saturday (yesterday) at the above-mentioned location.

“Freddy” and “Kendell” are said to have shot the Venezuelan military rank twice about his body.

“Thereafter, the suspects fled the scene and escaped over the border into Venezuela, after being pursued by ranks from the GPF. The victim was subsequently escorted by the police to the Mabaruma Hospital where he is currently being treated and his condition is regarded as stable. Investigations are currently ongoing.”