Wednesday, April 3, 2024
VENEZUELANS REMANDED FOR TRAFFICKING 1100 POUNDS OF COCAINE FOUND ON BOAT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Two Venezuelan nationals, apprehended with a quantity of cocaine in Vergenoegen, Essequibo Island, West Demerara, faced legal proceedings on Monday when they were formally charged and subsequently remanded to prison. This incident sheds light on the ongoing challenges related to drug trafficking in the region and the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat such illegal activities. The arrests and charges against these individuals underscore the seriousness with which authorities are addressing the issue of narcotics smuggling and its broader implications for security and public health. Tiana Cole offers more details on the case and the fight against drug trafficking.

