María Corina Machado, a prominent opposition figure and primary challenger to Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela’s upcoming presidential elections, has called for suspending the December 3 referendum concerning Guyana’s Essequibo region. Machado argues that this consultative referendum is being used as a tactic to divert the attention of Venezuelans. Renata Burnette provides a detailed report on Machado’s stance, the political implications surrounding the referendum, and its potential impact on Venezuelan domestic politics.
VENEZUELA’S OPP LEADER CALLS FOR SUSPENSION OF REFERENDUM, CLAIMS IT IS A DISTRACTION
