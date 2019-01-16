VETERAN SHIVNARINE CHANDERPAUL APPOINTED INTERIM ASSISTANT COACH OF JAGUARS

Veterans Shivnarine Chanderpaul Appointed Interim Assistant Coach of Jaguars as Rayon Griffith will perform the duties as the Jaguars Head Coach.

The appointment of Shivnarine Chanderpaul who captained the West Indies in 14 Tests and 16 One Day Internationals is with immediate effect, and comes on the backdrop of the ascendancy of Head Coach, Esuan Crandon who has departed to take up his position as Assistant Coach with Cricket West Indies.

Crandon has been the Guyana Head Coach from 2011, which included the period of time in which Guyana won the Professional Cricket League for four consecutive years. Crandon will be with the Windies team at least until the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Shiv’s appointment is aided by his on and off field experiences in the sport. He has been a very productive ambassador having played all levels of cricket and it is expected that he will transfer valuable knowledge to the Jaguars.

With the elevation of Esuan Crandon, Rayon Griffith will perform the duties as the Jaguars Head Coach, and is expected to continue to present his motivational approach, which has unarguably lent to the success of Guyana’s progress.As part of the coaching development program, Julian Moore will now be joining the Academy with immediate effect as the Academy Coach. Moore currently serves as a Berbice Head Coach and that of the Guyana National Under-19 team.