VETERANS REMEMBERED AT WREATH LAYING CEREMONY IN HONOR OF VETERANS’ DAY



The Guyana Defense Force and the Guyana Veterans Legion organized a wreath-laying ceremony to honor Veterans’ Day. This event commemorated the service of men and women in the military forces of both British Guiana and Guyana. Prime Minister Brig (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, addressing the veterans in attendance, affirmed his government’s commitment to their welfare. Please see the report by Renata Burnette.

Like this: Like Loading...