VICTORIA BOY ACHIEVES FINANCIAL TARGET TO ATTEND STANDFORD UNIVERSITY

0
811

Despite receiving acceptance letters from nine universities in the US, the educational future of Guyana’s 4th best CAPE performer- Sherlock Junior Langevine However, was up in the air due to finances.
However, thanks to the benevolence of hundreds of Guyanese, the valedictorian of St Stanislaus College can now breathe a sigh of relief as his future at Standford University is now a reality. Amel Griffith reports.

