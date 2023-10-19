VIDEO OF TEACHER ASSAULTING STUDENT DISTURBING -STUDENT SHOULD RECEIVE PSYCHO SUPPORT – SHADOW MINISTER

Shadow Education Minister Natasha Singh-Lewis finds the incident of a teacher assaulting a student in Bartica deeply troubling, especially as protocols weren’t followed. This statement comes in response to a now-viral video showing a male teacher pushing a male student, purportedly for wearing the wrong socks to school. Renata Burnette provides further details in her report.
