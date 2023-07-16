Vigilance man arrested with 125.2 grams of marijuana

A 32-year-old man was nabbed with 125.2 grams of marijuana by ranks from the Vigilance Police Station during a cordon and search on Saturday at a Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara (ECD) shop.

The Guyana Police Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said that ranks observed several males playing cards under a shed in the shop.

As a result, the ranks exited the Force’s vehicle, and a male got up from a chair with a bulky orange plastic bag and began running east.

In the process, he threw the plastic bag into a shed next to the shop. The ranks pursued him, and he was arrested and identified as a 32-year-old resident of Vigilance.

The plastic bag was retrieved and opened in his presence. Inside the bag were 49 small transparent zip-lock bags and one black plastic bag, all containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

He was told of the allegation, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Vigilance Police Station, where the suspected narcotic was weighed and amounted to 125.2 grams. The suspect is in custody pending charges.

