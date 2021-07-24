Vigilance man carrying plastic gun arrested

A 32-year-old male of Vigilance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was arrested Friday evening in Foulis, ECD for having a black plastic gun in his possession.

Police said in a statement that officers were on patrol in Foulis when they observed two males on bicycles.

Upon noticing the patrol, police said both males attempted to evade.

Police said the second rider made good his escape and is currently being sought by the police, while his gun-carrying counterpart upon being questioned, has remained silent and is in custody as investigations continue.