VIGILANCE MAN WHO DECIDES TO NAP IN CAR AWAKEN BY MULTIPLE CHOPS FROM BANDITS

In a harrowing incident in Vigilance, East Coast Demerara, a man’s attempt to take a short nap in his vehicle nearly cost him his life. In the early hours, as he was asleep, two bandits targeted his car, inflicting multiple chop wounds and robbing him of money. Still recovering and shaken from the ordeal, the victim shared his traumatic experience with Tiana Cole, expressing his sincere hope for his assailants’ swift capture and prosecution.

