Wednesday, March 27, 2024
VISIBILITY FOR ACCOUNTABILITY, ‘CANU SEARCHES ARE CONDUCTED LEGALLY’-SINGH

In response to inquiries from Nightly News’ Travis Chase regarding the conduct of its officers during searches, James Singh, the head of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), emphasized that “visibility for accountability” is a paramount concern for the agency. This statement underlines CANU’s commitment to maintaining transparency and integrity in its operations, ensuring that the actions of its officers are in line with both legal standards and ethical practices. Travis Chase delves deeper into this topic in his report.

