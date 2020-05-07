Volunteer nabbed with ganja says he bought substance to ‘make medicine’

-police arrest man during roadblock on ECD roadway

A 36-year-old volunteer of an organization who resides at the Craig Village, East Bank Demerara, is now in the lockups after he was caught with multiple parcels of ganja stashed in his car yesterday afternoon.

On Wednesday, around 16:50h, the man had been driving his vehicle in the vicinity of the Sparendaam Police Station, East Coast Demerara (ECD), when the police made the discovery.

During a road block by the cops, the man and his vehicle were subjected to searches, and a bag containing five (5) taped parcels was found hidden in the truck of his vehicle.

Upon opening the parcels, the police discovered a quantity of cannabis in each parcel, and the 36-year-old was arrested.

According to the police, the total weight of the parcels exceeded 1,700 grammes of ganja. The suspect reportedly told investigators that he had purchased the cannabis to “make medicine”.

He is currently in police custody and is being processed for the Courts.