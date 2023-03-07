VP, BHARRAT JAGDEO ADDRESSES ISSUE OF US CURRENCY SHORTAGE

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has commented on the ongoing issue of the shortage of US currency in local banks. He has reminded the public that both the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance have macroeconomic responsibilities within the economy. Additionally, he has debunked the views the Georgetown Chamber & Commerce Industry (GCCI) expressed, stating that the organization is not considering the macroeconomic perspective. Renata Burnette has more details in this report.

