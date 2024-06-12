Thursday, June 13, 2024
VP JAGDEO SAYS EXXON MOBIL MUST COME CLEAN WITH ITS PROFITS FROM THE OIL AND GAS SECTOR

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has expressed frustration over Exxon Mobil’s attempts to take credit for substantial investments, claiming they are due to the tax revenues generated by the government through the oil and gas sector. Antonio Dey will provide further details.

