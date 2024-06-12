VP JAGDEO SAYS EXXON MOBIL MUST COME CLEAN WITH ITS PROFITS FROM THE OIL AND GAS SECTOR

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has expressed frustration over Exxon Mobil’s attempts to take credit for substantial investments, claiming they are due to the tax revenues generated by the government through the oil and gas sector. Antonio Dey will provide further details.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on