VP JAGDEO’S PROPOSED E-LEARNING PROPOSAL RUBBISHED BY OPPOSITION LEADER

Meanwhile, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s proposed e-learning initiative has been criticized. The opposition leader, Aubrey Norton, described the Vice President’s performance as mere theatrics. Dacia Richards will provide more details in this report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on