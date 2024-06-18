Tuesday, June 18, 2024
HomeNewsVP JAGDEO’S PROPOSED E-LEARNING PROPOSAL RUBBISHED BY OPPOSITION LEADER
NewsPolitics

VP JAGDEO’S PROPOSED E-LEARNING PROPOSAL RUBBISHED BY OPPOSITION LEADER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
66

Meanwhile, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s proposed e-learning initiative has been criticized. The opposition leader, Aubrey Norton, described the Vice President’s performance as mere theatrics. Dacia Richards will provide more details in this report.

Previous article
UNITED STATES TO PROVIDE SUPPORT TO GUYANA TO TACKLE ILLEGAL GUN TRADE
Next article
BUXTON/FOULIS NDC CHAIR SAYS RESIDENTS SUFFERING FROM FLOODING AS GOVT CONTINUES TO PLAY POLITICS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Cellphones, improvised weapons found inside of Georgetown Prison during search

GUYANESE NOT EDUCATED ENOUGH ON GENDER BASED​ VIOLENCE LAWS