During his attendance at COP 28, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo participated in an interview with BBC News, where he openly discussed the impact of reduced climate financing on developing nations, including Guyana. In her report, Renata Burnette provides further details on the Vice President’s insights and the broader implications of these financial challenges.
VP SAYS ADAPTATION FUND FOR CLIMATE CHANGE IS INADEQUATE
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on