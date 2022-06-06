Vrèed-en-Hoop Man Charged for Killing Wife

Clarence Farley, a 40 year-old mechanic of Vrèed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, was on Monday charged with the Murder of his wife Omega Ault, which occurred between the 23rd and the 27th at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Ms. Faith McGusty at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate Court where the indictable charged was read to him. He was remanded to prison until He was June 27, 2022.

The mechanic was arrested on Thursday in a hotel in No. 78 Village, Corriverton, Berbice after being on the run for almost a week after his wife’s decomposing body was found at their Crane, West Bank Demerara home.

A post Morten revealed that Omega Ault, a school teacher, died as a result of brain haemorrhage and head injuries.

In their press statement police headquarters said that the couple was reportedly encountering marital problems.