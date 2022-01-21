GUYANA POLICE FORCE
CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS UNIT
Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown
Telephone #: 592-225-5401, 592-632-0147, 592-632-0148
Email:pro@guyanapoliceforce.gy
@ guyanapoliceforce Website: guyanapoliceforce.gy
PRO: 29 January 20, 2022.
News Editors
WANTED BULLETIN
Andrew Archibald Samaroo is wanted by the Special Organised Crime Unit (S.O.C.U) for questioning in relation to a series of offences.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Andrew Archibald Samaroo is asked to contact S.O.C.U on telephone numbers 225-3079, 225-3084 or the nearest police station.
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
Name: ANDREW ARCHIBALD SAMAROO
D.O.B: 29th April 1996
Ethnicity: EAST INDIAN DESCENT
Complexion: BROWN
Offence: WANTED FOR QUESTIONING IN CONNECTION WITH A SERIES OF CARJACKINGS, CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT ROBBERY, RECEIVING STOLEN ARTICLES AND OTHER OFFENCES IN GUYANA.
Last Known Address: LOT 320 FIFTH STREET SOUTH EAST CUMMINGS LODGE EAST COAST DEMERARA and
Lot 20-22 SEAFORTH STREET, CAMPBELVILLE, GEORGETOWN.
See photograph attached.