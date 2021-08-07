Wanted bulletin issued for another suspect in overseas-based Guyanese man’s murder

The Guyana Police Force on late Saturday evening (Aug. 6) issued a wanted bulletin for Jason Isaacs, one of the suspects in last Tuesday’s murder of overseas-based Guyanese Hemraj Pardessi.

According to the bulletin, Isaacs is 32 years old, of mixed race, and his last known address is Lot 8 Bristol Street, East Canje, Berbice.

Police said Isaacs is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Pardessi’s murder and anyone with information that may lead to his arrest is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.



Police said at around 23:42 hours on Tuesday, the 60-year old’s motionless body was discovered lying face down in his backyard with blood coming from his nose, and duct tape around his neck.

Several traces of blood were seen on the step leading to the upper flat of his home at Reliance Settlement, East Canje, Berbice. The entire upper flat of the house was ransacked.

Shortly after the discovery, police investigators arrested four suspects.

A fifth suspect was arrested on Wednesday after a long pursuit by officers in Canje Creek and the backlands. Police said the fifth suspect was jailed in 2019 for a Chinese supermarket robbery but was released from prison in February 2021.

A female, who is suspected to have lured the victim out of his yard briefly, which allowed the perpetrators to gain entrance, is now in police custody after reportedly turning herself in.

A post-mortem conducted on Thursday revealed that Pardessi died of ligature strangulation and blunt-force trauma to the head.