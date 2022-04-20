WANTED BULLETIN ISSUED FOR MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED FOSTER SON

30 year old Nigel Abraham is wanted by the Police for questioning in relation to murder committed on his foster son Daniel Wilson at the Lower Black Water, Barima river in the North-West district on Monday.

If seen or anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the said wanted person, please contact the POLICE on 216-0251, 216-0254, 216-0251, 444-3429, 225-6978, 225-8196 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Police say that on Sunday April 17, 2022 at about 22:00hrs Daniel Wilson (now deceased), his cousin Ron Moonsammy, and Wilson’s foster father (the suspect) were together imbibing alcohol when an argument ensued amongst them, which led the suspect to viciously stabbing the now deceased Daniel with a knife.

Moonsammy intervened and tried to save his cousin but the suspect reportedly turned on him with the knife and stabbed him to the chest.

Moonsammy was rushed to the Mabaruma Public Hospital in a critical condition and was medevacked to the Georgetown Public Hospital Co-operation shortly after for further treatment.

The muster accused is now on the run.