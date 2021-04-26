Wanted Bulletin issued for Teto Browne for Trafficking in Person crime

The cops are on the hunt for Teto Browne called “Tommy” who is wanted for Trafficking in Person (TIP).

A Guyana Police Force (GPF) Wanted Bulletin issued on Monday (today) stated that Browne’s date of birth and last known address is yet to be provided to investigators.

However, the GPF noted that the TIP offence was committed between December, last year, and April, 2021.

“Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of TETO BROWNE is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 227-2603, 226-6978, 226-6221, 219-3252, 227-1149, 225-8196, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.”