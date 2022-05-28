Wanted bulletin out for Clarence Farley husband of teacher whose body was found dead in her home

Police in Regional Division #3 say they are investigating the death of a 41-year-old female teacher whose body was found in a state of decomposition at her home at Crane, West Coast Demerara around 17:00 hrs Friday afternoon.

Detectives were told that on Friday afternoon, 37-year-old Kevin Ault, went to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station on the West Coast of Demerara, and reported that for the past two weeks he had been calling his 41-year-old sister, Omega Ault — a teacher of Crane Public Road, West Coast Demerara, via telephone and he was not getting through to her.

Kevin Ault said he then went to his sister’s address at Crane and after calling and getting no response, he pushed open the front door to the house where she lived and immediately got an unpleasant scent.

Kevin Ault said he went into the front room of the house and saw the body of his sister lying motionless almost in a state of decomposition.

He then reported the matter to the police at Vreed-en-Hoop after which a party of police ranks visited the scene.

The police have since issued a wanted bulletin for her Husband Clarence Farley.