Wanted man armed with cutlass shot to death by police

A 22-year-old unemployed man, who was wanted by the cops for several crimes was shot dead by the police after he allegedly attacked the lawmen with a cutlass in the wee hours of Friday (this).

Dead is Sherwin Filley called “Red Ants” of the Plaisance village, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

He was wanted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for Robbery, Robbery with Violence and three (3) counts of wounding on a 50-year-old resident of Vryheid’s Lust, ECD.

Reports are that around 01:20h, policemen who were acting on information swooped down at an abandoned shack at the Ogle seawall, ECD, where Filley had been locked inside.

As a result of the man barricading himself indoors, ranks forced the door open and attempted to apprehend the suspect who was said to have been armed with a cutlass.

According to a statement from the GPF, Filley then attacked the police who discharged a round which struck him to his eye, before he fell to the ground.

He was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Filley’s body is currently at the mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME) as investigations continue.