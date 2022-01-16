WANTED MAN CAPTURED IN WEST COAST DEMERARA RAID

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is reporting that a businessman wanted in relation to allegations of fraud and other offences has been captured.

Acting on information received, ranks from Regional Division 3 conducted a search on the home of an unidentified thirty-sex (36) year old businessman at an undisclosed Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara premises, where they can upon a quantity of car parts and documents.

According to the GPF, the items found in the businessman’s possession were suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained.

Further investigations revealed that the accused also resides in the Kuru Kururu village on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway and chose to remain silent as he was being questioned about the items by ranks of the GPF.

He was taken into custody and escorted to the Leonora Police Station and then transferred to the Golden Grove/Diamond Police Station, where it is expected that charges will be laid.

The GPF is reporting that the businessman is also wanted in relation to a number of other offences and alleged frauds in Regional Divisions 4A and 4B.