Wanted man who accused Police of victimisation shot dead

Twenty-five-year-old William De Abreu was shot and killed on Tuesday by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

HGP Nightly News understands that De Abreu, who was wanted by the Police for a string of armed robberies, was shot at Bare Root on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

During a recent interview with this publication, De Abreu claimed he was a victim of Police brutality and harassment.

In fact, he said, “they always after me. After they shot me and I win the case, they said to me that when they see me, them going shot me and plant a gun on me. “

When asked about the shooting, Deputy Director of the Guyana Police Force’s Corporate Communication Unit Stan Gouveia said he had no such report but would check in with the relevant heads.

