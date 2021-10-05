Wanted man’s girlfriend arrested after gun and ammunition possession

The girlfriend of a wanted man is in Turkeyen Police Station assisting police with information relating to a Beretta handgun with one magazine and two live 9MM rounds found in her home at B Field Sophia. On Monday, a party of policemen went to the home searching for an unemployed male Romerio Hudson called Mario age 34 years who is wanted in connection with an alleged murder.

After the 29-year-old nurse claimed to be his girlfriend, police then conducted a search in her home but nothing of evidential value was found. However, a search in the yard unearthed a black haversack was found under a tree. When opened, it revealed an Intratec Beretta handgun with one magazine and two live 9MM rounds.

She was subsequently asked if she is the holder of a firearm licence and later replied no. She was then told of the offence escorted to Turkeyen Police Station where the firearm and ammunition were marked sealed and lodged in her presence Investigation in progress.