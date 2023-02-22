Water taxis to operate for 24 hours on Feb. 25 due to harbour bridge closure

SEE STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS’ MARITIME ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT:

Consequent upon the closure of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, the Demerara Water Taxis Service will remain operational for a period of 24 hours from 11:59 pm on Saturday, February 25, 2023, – 11:59 pm on Sunday, February 26, 2023, to facilitate the transport of commuters.

Commuters are assured of an uninterrupted water taxi service from Vreed-en-Hoop to Stabroek during this period.

Please be advised that the fare for this service remains at $100. Commuters are reminded to securely wear life vests when traveling on the water.

Editor’s Note: Initially, the Bridge was scheduled to be closed from 11:59 pm on Saturday, February 25, 2023, to 11:59 pm on Sunday. However, the Public Works Ministry adjusted the time to Sunday, February 26th, 2023, at 3 am to Monday, February 27th, 2023, at 3 AM.

