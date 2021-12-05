WBD Vagrant found dead with mark of violence on body

A vagrant was found dead with a mark of violence on his forehead along with blood stains on his face and head at West Minister Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara. The man has been identified as Visham Dial aka ‘Fishup’ age 61 years.

It was reported that ‘Fishup’ would normally sleep under the bottom house of Jaipaul Ramsamooj a fruits vendor at the said location. On December 3 about 21:30hrs the deceased and a female of the neighbourhood were seen arguing. On December 4, about 17:00hrs his body was discovered lying motionless.

Ranks of Parfaite Harmony Police Station visited the scene where upon investigations saw the marks

The body was then escorted to West Demerara Regional Hospital where it was pronounced dead on arrival and further escorted to Ezekiel Funeral Parlour awaiting post mortem examination and further investigation

