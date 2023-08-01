“WE ARE ALREADY FEELING THE SQUEEZE” – CHARITY MARKET VENDORS RELAY HARDSHIP FOLLOWING FIRE

Vendors at the Charity Market, devastated by fire approximately three weeks ago, are already grappling with severe financial strain. The loss of the market has left many unable to ply their trade, and the impact on their ability to provide for their families is being acutely felt. This incident not only underscores the importance of the market to the local community but also highlights the urgent need for support and solutions for those affected. Shemar Aleyne has the details.

