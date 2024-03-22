Saturday, March 23, 2024
‘WE ARE AT AN INTERESTING STAGE’ – ATTORNEY DARREN WADE, AS ATTORNEYS FOR THE GTU/GOV’T BELIEVE REPRESENTATION HAS BEEN JUSTIFIED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
During Wednesday afternoon’s session, the cross-examination of key witnesses in the case involving the Guyana Teachers Union and the Government proceeded, with both parties asserting that their cases have been conclusively proven under examination. Despite these claims, the ultimate determination will be made by the court. This legal battle underscores the ongoing tensions and the complex nature of the issues at stake between the educators’ union and the government.

Travis Chase provides further insights into the developments of this legal confrontation.

