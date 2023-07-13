“WE ARE NOT GOING TO STOP UNTIL JUSTICE IS SERVED – OPPOSITION ON DHARAMLALL’S ALLEGED RAPE CASE

Shemar Alleyne provides us with an update on the ongoing case involving former Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall, who is facing accusations of rape and sodomy. President Irfaan Ali has called for allowing the legal system to take its course in addressing this matter. However, the Opposition intends to organize protest actions to ensure justice is served.
