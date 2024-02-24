Sunday, February 25, 2024
WE ARE PROTECTING OUR MOTHERLAND FROM ALL THREATS FROM OUTSIDE OUR BORDER – PRESIDENT DURING REPUBLIC ADDRESS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
During his national address as Guyana commemorated its 54th Republic Anniversary, President Irfaan Ali underscored the country’s commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty. He emphasized, “We are protecting our Motherland from all threats from outside our borders,” highlighting the importance of national security and the collective effort to defend Guyana’s territorial integrity. Tiana Cole provides further insights into President Ali’s speech, detailing the broader context of his message and its significance to the nation’s sense of unity and determination in facing external challenges.

