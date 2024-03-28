Friday, March 29, 2024
‘WE HAVE LOST OUR BREADWINNER’ – RELATIVE OF SECURITY SUPERVISOR KILLED IN MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The family of a security supervisor, who tragically lost their life in an accident, is grappling with the profound loss of their household’s breadwinner. This devastating event has left a void in the lives of the relatives, who now face the challenge of moving forward without their primary source of financial support. Meanwhile, the police have made progress in the investigation by obtaining CCTV footage of the accident, which could provide crucial insights into the circumstances leading up to the tragedy. Travis Chase offers further details on the impact of this loss on the family and the ongoing police investigation.

