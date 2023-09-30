‘WE HAVE TO BE CONSTANTLY VIGILANT,’ BENN SPEAKS ON REVIEW AFTER SMALLIE ESCAPE

The review conducted by the Guyana Prison Service following the escape of the notorious convicted murderer Mark Royden Williams, also known as ‘Smallie,’ has led to improvements in determining the best locations for prisoners and their level of interaction with the public. Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn provided this information.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on