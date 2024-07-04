Thursday, July 4, 2024
HomeNewsWE MUST RE-EXAMINE AND NOT REPEAT THE MISTAKES OF 2020 - NEW...
NewsPolitics

WE MUST RE-EXAMINE AND NOT REPEAT THE MISTAKES OF 2020 – NEW AFC LEADER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
13

The newly elected Leader of the Alliance for Change, Nigel Hughes, has committed to correcting the political errors of 2020 as the party gears up for the upcoming General and Regional Elections. Antonio Dey will provide more details on Hughes’s plans and how the AFC prepares for the forthcoming elections.

Previous article
NORTON TO ENGAGE DESIR AND FORDE IN THE BEST INTEREST OF THE PNC/R
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

ONLY PERSONS 40 to 59 YEARS ELIGIBLE FOR CHINESE VACCINE

MANICKCHAND CLAIMS TO HAVE SPECIAL APPRECIATION FOR TEACHERS; TEACHERS SAY THEY...