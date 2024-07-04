WE MUST RE-EXAMINE AND NOT REPEAT THE MISTAKES OF 2020 – NEW AFC LEADER

The newly elected Leader of the Alliance for Change, Nigel Hughes, has committed to correcting the political errors of 2020 as the party gears up for the upcoming General and Regional Elections. Antonio Dey will provide more details on Hughes’s plans and how the AFC prepares for the forthcoming elections.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on