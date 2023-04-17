“We supported her more than she supported us,” PNCR Executive on Patricia Chase-Green going red

The Georgetown District Chairman for the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Troy Garraway, has said that the party has supported former Mayor of Georgetown Patricia Chase-Green more than she supported them.

Garraway made this statement after being asked by reporters if Chase-Green changed support from the party.

This was after she was seen donned in her red t-shirt, which marked ‘vote for PPP/C.’ In fact, she was seen with several executives of that party.

“She cannot take any support from our party. In fact, Patricia Chase-Green enjoyed being at the Council through the support of the party…,” Garraway noted.

He added, “We support `her more than she supported us.”

When asked about another member Trichria Richards, who has joined the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C), the Georgetown District Chairman said he wished her well.

“In our party, we allowed democracy; if, at some point, Trichria felt that she wasn’t getting what she was looking for through the APNU+AFC, she decided to go to the other side, we wish her well.”

To this end, Garraway noted that these party members did not express any displeasure prior to leaving the party.

