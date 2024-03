During Friday’s Regional Security System (RSS) Meeting, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn clarified that the Guyanese Government will not hinder lawful migrants from entering the country. This statement reaffirms the nation’s commitment to upholding international standards for migration and offering a hospitable environment for those who follow the legal procedures to enter Guyana. For more details on this policy stance, Tiana Cole provides further coverage.

