Dr. Mark Lyte, president of the Guyana Teachers Union, stated in a telephone interview with Travis Chase that strike action is always considered a last resort by the union. This comment came as anticipation builds for a landmark ruling by the High Court, expected in three days. The decision could have significant implications for the union and its future actions. Travis Chase provides further details on the context of this statement and the potential impact of the upcoming court decision.

